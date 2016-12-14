A Wild Night: Advanced Stat Rundown
The Panthers invaded Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota last night, and limped out with a 5-1 loss. Florida has still never earned a regulation win at the venue, and now holds a 1-7-1-1 record there.
