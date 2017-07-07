Ty Rattie signs with Edmonton Oilers
Airdrie's Ty Rattie will be calling a new National Hockey League city home for the 2017-18 season, after signing a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers July 1. Rattie said he is excited for the challenge that will come with playing north of the 49th parallel for the first time in eight seasons of hockey, between his time in the NHL and Western Hockey League with the Portland Winterhawks. 'It's obviously an exciting time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Airdrie City View.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC