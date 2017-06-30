Oilers sign star Connor McDavid to 8-year, $100 million deal

In this April 14, 2017, file photo, Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse and Connor McDavid celebrate a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers have signed star captain Connor McDavid to an eight-year, $100 million deal, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.