NHL notebook: Avs sign former No. 1 overall pick Yakupov
Yakupov, a forward, collected just nine points in 40 games with the St. Louis Blues last season. The 23-year-old Russian, who is coming off a two-year, $5 million contract, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer until the Blues opted against sending him a qualifying offer.
