NHL MVP Connor McDavid agrees to eight-year, $100 million extension with Oilers The eight-year extension could make the 20-year-old MVP the highest-paid player in the league. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tRJdqc Reigning league MVP Connor McDavid agreed to an eight-year, $100 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers that could make the 20-year-old center the highest-paid player in the league when it kicks in.

