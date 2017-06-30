Mitch Callahan one of 3 from Griffins' Calder Cup team to sign elsewhere
Three members of the Grand Rapids Griffins team that won the Calder Cup last month signed with new teams over the weekend, including veteran Mitch Callahan. Callahan, who played six seasons with the Griffins and is third all-time with 94 goals, signed a two-year, two-way deal Saturday with the Edmonton Oilers.
