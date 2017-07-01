Edmonton Oilers Sign AHL Free Agents

Edmonton signed forward Mitch Callahan and defenceman Ryan Stanton to two-year contracts and signed Grayson Downing, Brian Ferlin, Ty Rattie, Keegan Lowe and Edward Pasquale to one-year contracts. The Oilers are putting faith in their young team by filling their vacancies with pieces they already have in Bakersfield and then restocking the Condors roster with free agent signings.

