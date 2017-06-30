Edmonton Oilers' former No.1 pick Nail Yakupov inks deal with Colorado Avalanche
After underwhelming stints in Edmonton and St. Louis, the first overall draft pick from the 2012 NHL entry draft is getting a chance to put his once-promising career back on track with the Colorado Avalanche. The Colorado Avalanche announced Tuesday they had signed former Oilers winger Nail Yakupov to a one-year deal, however, the team did not disclose how much the 23-year-old Russian hockey player would be paid.
