Trade Rumor Season: Islanders targets, Family Ties and Honest Garth
'Tis the season for trade rumors and those little inklings connecting the Islanders and Matt Duchene just won't go away. The Colorado centerman has been the focus of trade talk going back to last season's deadline, but now has competition at the top of the list with Edmonton's Jordan Eberle .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|4 hr
|His phartse
|96
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC