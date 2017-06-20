Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to three-year contract extension
Kassian, 26, appeared in 79 games with the Oilers last season, posting 24 points and 101 penalty minutes. He added three goals and 27 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games.
