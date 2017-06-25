Oilers select Skinner

As the NHL Entry Draft was headed into its final day Saturday in Chicago, Lethbridge Hurricanes goaltender Stuart Skinner heard his name called out. Turns out, the NHL team calling his name was right from Skinner's own backyard as the Edmonton Oilers selected the 18-year-old in the third round and 78th overall.

