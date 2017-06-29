Oilers qualify LaLeggia
Burnaby's Joey LaLeggia, a former Penticton Vee, has received a qualifying offer from the Edmonton Oilers after two seasons with their AHL affiliate. Photograph By Black Press file photo Burnaby's Joey Laleggia during his days with the BCHL's Penticton Vees.
