Oilers need bargain depth, Leafs could use a backup goalie: What...

As Canada celebrates its 150th birthday, will the country's seven NHL teams acknowledge the occasion by offering up expensive free agent gifts to their loyal fans? One year ago, the Montreal Canadiens , Edmonton Oilers , Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks landed some of the biggest names on the market. Nine months later, the Canucks were the only one of those four teams not to qualify for the playoffs.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
