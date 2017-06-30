Oilers need bargain depth, Leafs could use a backup goalie: What...

As Canada celebrates its 150th birthday, will the country's seven NHL teams acknowledge the occasion by offering up expensive free agent gifts to their loyal fans? One year ago, the Montreal Canadiens , Edmonton Oilers , Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks landed some of the biggest names on the market. Nine months later, the Canucks were the only one of those four teams not to qualify for the playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.