Odds to capture 2018 Stanley Cup look good for Oilers, Maple Leafs and Canadiens
Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews skate during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Nov. 29, 2016. The Oilers, Leafs and Canadiens are among the favourite from Canada to win the 2018 Stanley Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC