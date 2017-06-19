NHL 18 Cover Athlete Announced, Video Available
Electronic Arts sent out a press release announcing that Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is the athlete featured on the cover of NHL 18 , which will launc on September 19th, for PS4 and Xbox One. In NHL 18, the new 3-on-3 NHL THREES mode introduces fast-paced, arcade-inspired action and, in Franchise Mode, the Expansion Draft feature lets fans be the first to play as the Vegas Golden Knights, or create and draft their very own 32nd NHL team from the ground up.
