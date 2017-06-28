NCAA Free Agent Spencer Foo Picks Flames over Oilers
For a second year in a row, Calgary Flames fans get that sweet taste of knowing a player chose their team over the Edmonton Oilers . Last year, there was Kris Versteeg who was on a PTO with the Oilers and basically signed with the Flames at the last minute instead for virtually the same price.
