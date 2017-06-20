Matt Duchene could be on the move, Canadiens GM has decisions to...
Young superstar Connor McDavid has his Hart Trophy, Vegas GM George McPhee has a full roster of players and more than 200 young men have had their childhood dreams fulfilled by being drafted into the NHL. Free agent frenzy kicks off on Saturday when the market officially opens, but expect there to be plenty of movement before then as teams attempt to wheel and deal to bolster their rosters while trying to wriggle their way under the salary cap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC