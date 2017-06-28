[Leafs Links] Friedman: "I have the sense the Leafs are trying...

The insiders discuss possible free agent targets for the Maple Leafs and how Connor McDavid's massive contract impacts negotiations with Auston Matthews a year from now, the Leafs are slapped with a big cap overage penalty, all is quiet between the Leafs and pending UFA Brian Boyle, more in the links. Elliotte Friedman: McDavid looking at $13.25M for 8 years The NHL insider provides his thoughts on the Oilers reportedly working on a long term contract with Connor McDavid, the domino effect of the deal, the valuation of draft picks, what price Auston Matthews will demand when his contract expires, and the free agency plan for the Maple Leafs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.