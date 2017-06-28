[Leafs Links] Friedman: "I have the s...

[Leafs Links] Friedman: "I have the sense the Leafs are trying...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove

The insiders discuss possible free agent targets for the Maple Leafs and how Connor McDavid's massive contract impacts negotiations with Auston Matthews a year from now, the Leafs are slapped with a big cap overage penalty, all is quiet between the Leafs and pending UFA Brian Boyle, more in the links. Elliotte Friedman: McDavid looking at $13.25M for 8 years The NHL insider provides his thoughts on the Oilers reportedly working on a long term contract with Connor McDavid, the domino effect of the deal, the valuation of draft picks, what price Auston Matthews will demand when his contract expires, and the free agency plan for the Maple Leafs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Jun 16 His phartse 96
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,322 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC