Fired by Bruins, Edmonton's Peter Chiarelli a finalist for NHL's GM of Year award
Peter Chiarelli was sacked as general manager of the Bruins after missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Now, after filling in some holes around young superstar Connor McDavid in Edmonton, Chiarelli is a finalist for the NHL's GM of the Year Award.
