Edmonton Oilers: Spencer Foo to Make NHL Decision Soon
Top NCAA free agent Spencer Foo has shortened his list of teams he wants to sign with, and the Edmonton Oilers are still on it. Along with Edmonton, the Vegas Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly also among Foo's potential teams.
