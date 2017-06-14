Edmonton Oilers Rumors: Other Teams L...

Edmonton Oilers Rumors: Other Teams Looking at Russell

Wednesday Jun 14

According to Sportsnet's Mark Spector, who was on Oilers Now Tuesday, Russell is definitely worth at least $4 million, and teams like Calgary and Vancouver may compete with the Oilers to pay him more. Spector also mentioned that Toronto is interested in the 30-year-old blueliner.

Chicago, IL

