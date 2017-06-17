Edmonton Oilers: Hockey Societies Hon...

Edmonton Oilers: Hockey Societies Honor Joey Moss

The Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers announced they would be honoring Moss at their annual meetings on Friday. The societies are honoring Moss for his remarkable service, contributions and support to the Edmonton Oilers.

