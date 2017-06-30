Edmonton Oilers Have Interest in Ty Rattie, Per Reports
TSN's Ryan Rishaug first reported the news Friday, saying that Edmonton was one of 4-5 teams that have asked about Rattie. The 24-year-old forward, who didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Carolina Hurricanes, is set to hit the free agent market Saturday.
