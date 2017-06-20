Electronic Arts Inc. today unveiled the first look at EA SPORTS NHL 18 to hockey fans at the 2017 NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft presented by in Las Vegas, and revealed Edmonton Oilers superstar center and Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid as the athlete on the game's cover. "Representing NHL 18 as the cover athlete is an incredible honor," said Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers.

