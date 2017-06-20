Ea Sports NHL 18 Reveals Edmonton Oilers Superstar Connor McDavid as Cover Athlete at 2017 NHL Aw...
Electronic Arts Inc. today unveiled the first look at EA SPORTS NHL 18 to hockey fans at the 2017 NHL Awards and NHL Expansion Draft presented by in Las Vegas, and revealed Edmonton Oilers superstar center and Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid as the athlete on the game's cover. "Representing NHL 18 as the cover athlete is an incredible honor," said Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC