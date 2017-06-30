Chiarelli: Oilers 'will match any offer sheet' for Draisaitl

The idea of an offer sheet for Leon Draisaitl has been thrown around the past few days - at least in the media. Draisaitl, 21, has developed into a dangerous offensive weapon for the Edmonton Oilers, scoring 19 goals and 51 points in his sophomore season and 29 goals and 77 points this past season playing quite a bit alongside Connor McDavid .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.