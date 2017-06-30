Chiarelli: Oilers 'will match any off...

Chiarelli: Oilers 'will match any offer sheet' for Draisaitl

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The idea of an offer sheet for Leon Draisaitl has been thrown around the past few days - at least in the media. Draisaitl, 21, has developed into a dangerous offensive weapon for the Edmonton Oilers, scoring 19 goals and 51 points in his sophomore season and 29 goals and 77 points this past season playing quite a bit alongside Connor McDavid .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Jun 16 His phartse 96
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 282,162,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC