Canes players off to camps

Canes goaltender Stuart Skinner and forwards Jordy Bellerive, Giorgio Estephan and Tyler Wong will lace up in the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights camps, respectively. Skinner, 18, heads to the camp of his hometown team after the Oilers selected the Edmonton product in the third round and 78th overall in the NHL draft Saturday in Chicago.

