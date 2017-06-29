Booms, busts in NHL free agency during salary cap era
When the puck drops for NHL free agency Saturday, some teams will pay whatever it takes to land the top free agents available. The Edmonton Oilers signed Milan Lucic to a seven-season, $42 million contract a year ago and he panned out, helping the franchise reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and advance to the second round.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
