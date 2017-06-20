BLOG: Oilers looking to add forwards with speed and skill in 2017 NHL Entry Draft
Jesse Puljujarvii, fourth overall pick, with members of the Edmonton Oilers management team at the 2016 NHL draft in Buffalo It's looking more and more like the Edmonton Oilers will focus on the forward position in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. "We have a lot of young defencemen in the system," said Oilers assistant GM Keith Gretzky on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|May 22
|BigPhartse
|94
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
