A look back at last 10 No. 1 NHL Draft picks

Devils' decision: A look back at No. 1 NHL Draft picks over last 10 years A look back at how the last 10 top overall picks in the NHL Draft have fared in their careers Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sPbdud In the 2009 NHL Draft, the New York Islanders selected John Tavares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hackensack Chronicle.