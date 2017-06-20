2017 NHL awards roundup: Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award
The NHL's yearly awards were announced in Las Vegas on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena as part of the expansion draft announcements by the Vegas Golden Knights. Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was named the recipient of the Ted Lindsay Award, which is the league's best player as voted on by the NHLPA.
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
