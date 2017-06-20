2017 NHL Awards Preview and Predictions

2017 NHL Awards Preview and Predictions

Tonight is the NHL Awards, an event that no one usually pays that much attention to, but this year is different. The Vegas Golden Knights will be announcing their roster throughout the ceremony.

