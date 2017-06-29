1980s Oilers enforcer Dave Semenko dies of cancer at 59
In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, former Edmonton Oilers hockey player Dave Semenko, center, and others listen in as captain Wayne Gretzky leads a huddle during a practice for the NHL's Heritage Classic Alumni game in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Former Edmonton Oilers tough guy Dave Semenko, who protected Wayne Gretzky in the 1980s, has died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Jun 16
|His phartse
|96
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC