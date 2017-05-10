Will 2017-18 NHL season see more stars align for Edmonton Oilers?
'After 10 years of being a bad hockey team and still having the fan base that we do, I think all the players really appreciate that,' says Connor McDavid. Was the big guy the one who kicked down the door in Edmonton, then helped mould the Oilers into a playoff contender in a hockey-crazy northern city where other free agents may now be a little more eager to sign? "I think you're going to be seeing more unrestricted free agents sign here," forward Patrick Maroon said Friday as players cleaned out their lockers at Rogers Place and got ready to head out for the summer.
