Why the Lottery is NOT Fixed, and Why Drafting Well Matters

The purpose of drafts is to distribute an influx of talent to teams that need it most, and unfortunately the only way to get elite talent is to draft high, and/or draft well. Teams who go into full rebuild mode are going to try to finish near the bottom and increase their odds no matter what, so a draft lottery is NOT going to stop them since the best talent is available at the TOP of the draft.

