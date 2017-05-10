Who Is The REAL Leon Draisaitl? ............ I Know
Ahhhhh Hockey..Especially Oilers Hockey..it has the power to bring people together, to inspire them - and to turn traditionally non hockey enthusiasts into crazy hockey fans The STAR of Sunday night's game was no doubt Leon Draisaitl ! You may know that he is German , cute and 21 years oldbut now it's time to get to know the REAL Leon..
Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC