Who Is The REAL Leon Draisaitl? ............ I Know

Ahhhhh Hockey..Especially Oilers Hockey..it has the power to bring people together, to inspire them - and to turn traditionally non hockey enthusiasts into crazy hockey fans The STAR of Sunday night's game was no doubt Leon Draisaitl ! You may know that he is German , cute and 21 years oldbut now it's time to get to know the REAL Leon..

Start the conversation, or Read more at CISN Country 103.9 FM.