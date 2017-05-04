Whicker: Oilers-Ducks is almost family, and ita s a feud

Anaheim Ducks' goaltender John Gibsonlooks for the puck as Brandon Montour and Hampus Lindholm help defend against the Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic during the fourth period of Game 5 of Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Friday, May 5, 2017. They traded Wayne Gretzky to Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.