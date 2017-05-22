Weight tabs Richardson as Isles assistant coach
Doug Weight knows the importance of having a good assistant coach to bounce ideas off of and to get in his players' ears when he is too busy to do so. The Islanders' new full-time head coach, who served in that capacity under Jack Capuano for the better part of the previous six seasons, on Thursday officially named former Edmonton Oilers teammate Luke Richardson as his assistant coach for the 2017-18 season.
