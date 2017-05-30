Taylor Hall says it was "nice to fina...

Taylor Hall says it was "nice to finally see" the Edmonton Oilers eliminated

Thursday May 25 Read more: YardBarker.com

Taylor Hall started a new chapter with the New Jersey Devils last summer when the Edmonton Oilers traded him away in a one-for-one swap for Adam Larsson. Though Hall has been trying to turn the page on his past, he's clearly still aware of what the Oilers are up to and may have been a bit happy to see his old team finally knocked out of the playoffs.

