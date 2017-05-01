Silfverberg leads Ducks past Oilers 6-3 in Game 3
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, left, blocks the net on Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic, center, during the second period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons, left, and right wing Miikka Salomaki react after teammate Cody McLeod scored against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen in the second period during Game 3 of an NHL hockey playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2017, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
