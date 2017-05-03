Oilersa renaissance has all of Edmonton awash in playoff passion

EDMONTON, Alberta >> There is a fan base that is charged up by its team's playoff run and then there is a city – or even an entire region – awash in that hope and promise of a Stanley Cup paying a visit in a parade within its main corridor. You can't go very far on the miles-long path from Edmonton International Airport into downtown without seeing mass-produced signs or homemade versions cheering on the beloved Oilers.

