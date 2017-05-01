Oilers take 2-0 lead, Blues draw level

" Cam Talbot made 39 saves and Patrick Maroon scored a power-play goal as the Edmonton Oilers moved halfway to the NHL Western Conference finals with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2 of their second-round series Friday night. Andrej Sekera scored an early goal for the Oilers, who took the first two games on Pacific Division champion Anaheim's home ice.

