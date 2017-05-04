Oilers goalie Gustavsson signs in Swedish League
After eight years in the NHL and nearly 200 appearances on his resume, veteran goalie Jonas Gustavsson has returned to his native Sweden and signed with SHL club Linkoping. The 32-year-old found himself in the American League after a rough stint in Edmonton.
