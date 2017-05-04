Oiler fans take to Twitter over controversial Game 5 call
Even as the Oilers prepared for Game 6 with the Ducks on Sunday, the controversy around a call in Game 5 had yet to die down. Friday's game-tying goal by Anaheim was reviewed on the grounds that Ryan Kessler may had interfered with the goalie.
