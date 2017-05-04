Oiler fans take to Twitter over contr...

Oiler fans take to Twitter over controversial Game 5 call

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Even as the Oilers prepared for Game 6 with the Ducks on Sunday, the controversy around a call in Game 5 had yet to die down. Friday's game-tying goal by Anaheim was reviewed on the grounds that Ryan Kessler may had interfered with the goalie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC