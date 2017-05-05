North Korea claims US, South Korea pl...

North Korea claims US, South Korea plotted to kill Kim Jong Un

Beijing should not try to test the limits of the North's patience, it said, warning: "China had better ponder over the grave consequences to be entailed by its reckless act of chopping down the pillar of the DPRK-China relations". Speculation continues over an expected North Korean nuclear test - which would be its sixth ever - but experts believe Pyongyang will wait until the conclusion of South Korea's presidential election on May 9 so as to not support conservatives running on a security platform.

