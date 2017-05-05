North Korea claims US, South Korea plotted to kill Kim Jong Un

Beijing should not try to test the limits of the North's patience, it said, warning: "China had better ponder over the grave consequences to be entailed by its reckless act of chopping down the pillar of the DPRK-China relations". Speculation continues over an expected North Korean nuclear test - which would be its sixth ever - but experts believe Pyongyang will wait until the conclusion of South Korea's presidential election on May 9 so as to not support conservatives running on a security platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.