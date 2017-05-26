Nico or Nolan among decisions Devils ...

Nico or Nolan among decisions Devils GM Shero faces

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Nico or Nolan and other decisions Shero must make for Devils Shero says Kovalchuk is going to "drive the bus" on where he winds up if he returns to the NHL Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rVYUIZ Devils general manager Ray Shero. Shero talks about the upcoming NHL draft, former star Ilya Kovalchuk and current star Cory Schneider in a wide-ranging phone interview with The Record on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) May 22 BigPhartse 94
News Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
News Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15) May '15 stewart scott 3
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
See all Edmonton Oilers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC