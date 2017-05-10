Nick Ritche helps Ducks eliminate Oilers from NHL playoffs with Game 7 win
Nick Ritchie scored the winning goal 3:21 into the third period as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday night to win their second-round series. Andrew Cogliano also scored and John Gibson made 23 saves for the Ducks, who had lost five consecutive Game 7s.
