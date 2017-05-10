Nashville Predators vs Anaheim Ducks: Western Conference Final Game 1

Over the past, uh...*checks watch* thirty hours or so and counting, we've done our best to get you prepared for this series. The Anaheim Ducks' series against the Edmonton Oilers had very little defense and a whole lot of offense over most of their seven games, yet came down to a nailbiting 2-1 win to break their streak of home ice game seven losses.

