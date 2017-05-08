Hats thrown in celebration of Oilers hat trick donated to Edmonton homeless organizations
Phil Belliveau shows off his Oilers hat he got from a bin of donated hats at the Bissell Centre as a result of Leon Draisaitl's hat trick on Sunday Night. Leon Draisaitl's hat trick was still paying off on Monday as the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation donated 800 hats to charities to help the city's less fortunate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Edmonton Oilers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan Eberle's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Check Out the Edmonton Oilers Pride Tape Campaign (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Edmonton Oilers Oil and News: Smyth, Talbot and... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Connor McDavid Only Has The NHL To Blame (May '15)
|May '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edmonton Oilers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC