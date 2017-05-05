Former Ducks forward Patrick Maroon on the other side of a Game 7 with Oilers
Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period in Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., on April 28, 2017. Edmonton Oilers winger Patrick Maroon admits he'd like nothing more than to beat his former team in Game 7 of the second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks.
