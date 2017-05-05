Former Ducks forward Patrick Maroon o...

Former Ducks forward Patrick Maroon on the other side of a Game 7 with Oilers

14 hrs ago

The Anaheim Ducks traded Maroon to the Edmonton Oilers at the 2016 trade deadline for a fourth-round draft pick and a prospect. The Ducks even swallowed a quarter of his cap hit for two seasons to send him out the door, according to CapFriendly.com .

Chicago, IL

